Janhvi Kapoor Gets Scared of Paparazzi, Tells Them 'Dara Diya Aapne'; Video Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor was left shocked (rather surprised) on Friday when she was snapped by the paparazzi. In a video that surfaced on social media, the Bawaal actress can be seen getting out of her car when she was amazed to find that the shutterbugs were already waiting for her.

Janhvi sported casual attire and opted for a grey sweatshirt paired with black shorts. She tied her hair into a bun and ditched make-up for the day. However, the moment she stepped out of her car, she was left astonished to find the paparazzi waiting for her. The actress was taken aback and then told paps, “dara diya aapne (you scared me)". Following this, paps can also be seen apologising to Janhvi. She was then all smiles as she posed for the lenses. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film created a massive controversy. In one of the scenes, Varun and Janhvi entered a gas chamber in a dream-like sequence and struggled to breathe. In another scene, Janhvi’s character talked about human greed when she said, “Aren’t we all a little like Hitler?” and added, “Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz.” This drew massive backlash.

Among others, the Israeli embassy in India also issued a statement criticising the movie. It mentioned that they are ‘disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust’ in Bawaal. “There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be making her Telugu debut with Devara which stars Jr NTR in the lead.