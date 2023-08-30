Janhvi Kapoor Gets Secretly Engaged to Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya? Here's What We Know

Janhvi Kapoor is engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya? The shocking new rumour found its way online after Janhvi was spotted making her way to the Tirupati with Shikhar earlier this week. In a video surfaced online, the Dhaakad actress was seen offering her prayers with Shikhar by her side. The rumoured couple was seen wearing traditional outfits. She was seen wearing a purple half-saree while Shikhar dressed in a white veshti.

Soon after the video went viral, social media users began speculating that she might have gotten engaged. The rumours escalated further after fans noticed a diamond ring on her finger. However, it is now being reported that there is no truth in the rumours. Siasat.com quoted a source who said that the rumours are ‘completely rubbish.’

It is said that Janhvi Kapoor visited the temple to offer her prayers on Sridevi’s birth anniversary. Janhvi and Shikhar were also spotted at the Tirupati Balaji temple earlier in April. They were joined by Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor. The couple often makes headlines for their rumored relationship, but neither of them has ever confirmed or denied it.

The two reportedly dated earlier but called it quits. Shikhar is often papped with Janhvi and her family at industry and family events. However, they seem to be going steady this time. Only a few months ago, Shikhar was papped with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. Boney put his arms around Shikhar’s shoulders as the two posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is now gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with Koratala Siva’s directorial venture Devara with Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj. She will also be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma.