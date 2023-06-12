Janhvi Kapoor Gushes Over Sister Khushi Kapoor In The Archies' New Poster; Says ‘She's A Princess’

Janhvi Kapoor cannot contain her excitement as she gushed over her sister Khushi Kapoor in the newly released poster of the highly anticipated film, The Archies. Janhvi took to her social media to share her reaction. Notable, Khushi is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhatr’s directorial. The film will release on Netflix.

Janhvi Kapoor is very impressed with the latest poster and shared it on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Look at my baby she’s a princess!!!! I can’t wait for this I know all of you have killed it.” Earlier in the day, Khushi Kapoor shared the poster and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang Coming soon, only on @netflix_in! #TheArchiesOnNetflix.” The latest poster of The Archies shows Khushi sitting on the left side next to Yuvraj Menda. She is seen in a retro look with brown, wavy hair, dressed in a peach top, printed off-white cardigan, and a grey-and-yellow checkered skirt. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina are also seen posing together.

Take a look here:

Maheep Kapoor also wished them good luck and wrote, ‘Sue this is FABbbbbb’ Zoya Akhtar and Sanjay Kapoor also dropped in hearts. Earlier, when the first look of Archies was out, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle to share the same and gave special advice to his daughter. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!,” he wrote.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film will release on 7 April 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.