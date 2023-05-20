Janhvi Kapoor Posts A Special Not For Devara Co-Star Jr NTR On His Birthday; Calls Him 'Man Of the Masses'

Jr NTR is celebrating his 40th birthday today. On this special occasion, numerous celebrities have extended their heartfelt wishes to the actor. Among them, his co-star Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet post dedicated to him. She shared the first poster of their upcoming film, Devara, along with a heartfelt message. Janhvi Kapoor expressed, “Happy birthday to the man of the masses, everyone's favorite Jr NTR. Wishing you the most incredible year ahead."

Take a look at the post below:

It was a few hours ago when Jr NTR took to his social media account and unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film. The poster finally discloses NTR 30's title as Devara and announces its theatrical release on April 5, 2024. In it, Jr NTR can be seen on a beach gripping a sword covered in blood. He maintains a serious expression while dressed entirely in black. The surroundings feature several lifeless bodies strewn about near Jr NTR.

The poster has garnered attention and best wishes from fans and admirers alike, creating excitement for their upcoming project.

Helmed by Koratala Siva, the movie marks the entry of Janhvi Kapoor into Telugu cinema. The movie promises to be a visually stunning spectacle, guaranteeing an intense and captivating experience. However, specific details regarding the film's storyline remain undisclosed at present.

Fans have eagerly been seeking updates on NTR 30 for quite some time. Recently, the actor addressed their enthusiasm and requested patience, acknowledging that constantly sharing updates can create undue pressure on both the producer and the filmmaker. During the pre-release event of Amigos in February this year, he stated, “Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker.”

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial film Bawaal. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura in crucial roles. The project is currently in its post-production and is expected to release on October 6, 2023.