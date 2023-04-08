Janhvi Kapoor Has Oops Moment As She Almost Trips in Skirt With Big Thigh-High Slit; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following. She has been making headlines lately because of her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Well, on Friday night, the actress was seen attending an award ceremony where she had a small accident. Janhvi Kapoor, who was looking ravishing in a yellow outfit, nearly tripped and fell as she walked the red carpet.

The video has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see Janhvi making her way to the red carpet and stumbling upon her dress. Her stylist quickly comes to fix it. But this didn’t affect Mili actress’s confidence. Paparazzi is also heard saying, “Araam se (careful).” Later, she also had chat with photographers. When the photographers praised her look, she said, “Bahut overacting kar rahe hain aap log aajkal, sab sun rahi hoon main (You guys are overacting these days, I’m listening to everything).”

Coming to her outfit, the actress is wearing a beautiful high-slit yellow colour gown. To complete the look, Janhvi has opted for shimmery makeup and left her hair open.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Janhvi shared a bunch of images in which she is seen dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. She posted with the caption, “Kissie”. She received a lot of love from her family, friends, and fans. But one comment caught everyone’s attention. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also reacted to the photo with heart and heart-eye emojis. It is noted, neither Janhvi Kapoor nor Shikhar Pahariya has confirmed their relationship but they are regularly spotted together in public.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in Mili which was released on the OTT platform.

