Janhvi Kapoor Holds Rumoured BF Shikhar's Hand in Unseen Pic, Sister Khushi Sends Him Birthday Wishes

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya is celebrating his birthday today and the actress dropped an adorable unseen picture with him to make his day more special. She took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback photo where the rumoured couple can be seen turning their back to the camera and Janhvi adorably holds Shikhar’s hand while walking.

Sharing it, she wrote, “Happy birthday Shiku" and added a heart-shaped emoji.

Take a look:

Janhvi’s sister Khushi, too, took to social media to drop a photo with Shikhar on his birthday.

Earlier today, the Mili actress was clicked at the Tirupati Balaji temple and Shikar was seen accompanying her. While Janhvi decked up in a pink and green saree, Shikhar wore a white dhoti and paired it with a red stole. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Khushi can also be seen on the temple premises.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Janhvi and Shikhar also attended the NMACC launch event in Mumbai. Their dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Janhvi and Shikhar are often clicked together with each other during their various outings.

Janhvi also celebrated her birthday with Shikhar when they were spotted heading for a vacation with Boney Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor. Shikhar also made his first public appearance with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. He was seen blushing as Boney put his hand on his shoulder while posing for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Besides these, the actress will also be making her Telugu debut with RRR actor Jr NTR’s upcoming film, NTR 30.

