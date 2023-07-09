Janhvi Kapoor Impresses Fans With Her Voice By Singing 'Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte' Song From Bawaal

After Good Luck Jeery and Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is eagerly looking forward to her next film with Varun Dhawan titled Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film’s teaser that was released recently received favourable reviews. Taking note of that, the makers released the first song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’, crooned by Arijit Singh. While everyone knows that Arijit Singh has a soulful voice, Janhvi Kapoor in a rare video surprised everyone when she hummed the line of that song.

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen seated in a restaurant, dressed in a white shirt and holding her phone in her hands. Looking at the camera, She sings along with the person capturing the video, “Tum Pyaar Karne Dete Toh Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’ is what we get to hear. The clip ends with the camera person praising Janhvi. He exclaims, “Wow". She chuckles briefly before the video concludes abruptly.

Watch the clip here:

Needless to say, fans were surprised to witness this side of Janhvi. One of them complimented the actress by commenting, “Janvi ke voice achi he 😍." Another one wrote, “Janhvi ki awaj achi Hy!" Someone else said,"She sounds really good!" Others spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s highly-anticipated film Bawaal is all set to release this month. The countdown to the release kicked off on July 5, with the release of the teaser. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser reveals that it will not be all hunky-dory for Janhvi and Varun in the film. The teaser opens with Janhvi taking Varun by surprise as she walks out wearing a gorgeous red dress. Soon, we learn that they fall in love in the quintessential manner — they meet, fall in love and unite. However, their love story isn’t an easy ride. While Varun’s character Ajay seems to be head over heels for Janhvi’s character Nisha, she doesn’t seem to be on the same level as him.

Unfortunately for her, by the time she understands their bond, they are on the verge of separation. “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha (I took so much time in understanding our relationship that when I actually understood it, it was time to lose it)," she says in the teaser. But life or rather the movie has a bigger twist in store for them.

As per reports, it has been revealed that a grand trailer launch has been planned for the movie, Bawaal. It will be released at a fan event in Dubai next week, on 8th July.

As reported by mid-day, the star cast is expected to headline the fan event in the desert emirate. A source disclosed “The makers are expecting a turnout of about 150-200 fans. It is supposed to be an experiential event that will give the fans a feel of the film. The do will be attended by Varun, Janhvi, Nitesh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals at Amazon Prime Video."

Written by Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and EarthSky Pictures Production. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

The film has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, and Lucknow, among other places.