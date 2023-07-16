Janhvi Kapoor Looks Chic In All Denim Outfit, Varun Opts For Casuals As They Promote Bawaal; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal is all set to release on the digital platform this month. Well, ahead of its release, the lead actors are seen promoting the romantic drama on all platforms. Today, also they were papped in casual and stylish outfits as they step out to promote the film.

Janhvi opted for a denim outfit. She was looking beautiful in a short denim skirt paired with a denim crop shirt. Her ensemble perfectly highlighted her svelte figure and effortless style. Janhvi completed the look with a high ponytail and minimalistic makeup. On the other hand, Varun wore a casual shirt and jeans. His casual attire reflected his effortless charm and easy-going persona, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts. The video was shared by Varinder Chawla.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The video of their promotional event quickly became a sensation online, with fans swooning over Janhvi Kapoor’s chic denim avatar and praising Varun’s relaxed yet trendy style. Social media platforms were flooded with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Hooot”.

The upcoming Bollywood film Bawaal is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit, a regular high school history teacher also known as Ajju bhaiya, who has gained local fame due to the false persona he has constructed. Unexpected circumstances force him to embark on a journey through Europe, tracing the trail of World War II and is compelled to bring along his newly-wed wife Nisha. The film will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Citadel which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has an action thriller with Atlee which will be releasing next year. While Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi next and she has also started shooting for Ulajh. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.