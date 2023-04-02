Janhvi Kapoor Looks Hot in Black, Nysa, Navya Ooze Oomph in Deep Neck Dresses at an Event; See Pics

The NMACC fashion gala saw several top Bollywood stars in their stylist best but the star kids weren’t far behind as well. Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda oozed oomph on the red carpet with their sartorial choices. Janhvi, who is known for carrying off any look with much ease and grace, opted for Manish Malhotra for the second day of the event. The actress wore a black and silver gown and styled it with a dupatta.

Watch:

Nysa Devgn has not made her Bollywood debut yet but the star kid enjoys massive social media following. She is often clicked with other celebrity kids. For the event, she looked gorgeous in a white low-cut dress which she styled with a drape. She posed with her actress-mother Kajol on the red carpet.

Navya, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a deep-neck gown. The star kid has not followed in the footsteps of Big B and Abhishek Bachchan in acting but has chosen entrepreneurship. She also hosted a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and actress-grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

The second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala saw several celebrities mark their presence. The night was graced by stars including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and several other Bollywood actors.

Not just that, Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were in attendance as well.

