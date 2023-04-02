CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveParineeti Chopra Gaslight ReviewDasara ReviewBholaa Review
Home » Movies » Janhvi Kapoor Looks Hot in Black, Nysa, Navya Ooze Oomph in Deep Neck Dresses at an Event; See Pics
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Hot in Black, Nysa, Navya Ooze Oomph in Deep Neck Dresses at an Event; See Pics

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 08:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and Navya Nanda at an event

Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and Navya Nanda at an event

Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and Navya Nanda were at their glamorous best at an event last night. Take a look at the photos.

The NMACC fashion gala saw several top Bollywood stars in their stylist best but the star kids weren’t far behind as well. Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda oozed oomph on the red carpet with their sartorial choices. Janhvi, who is known for carrying off any look with much ease and grace, opted for Manish Malhotra for the second day of the event. The actress wore a black and silver gown and styled it with a dupatta.

Watch:

Nysa Devgn has not made her Bollywood debut yet but the star kid enjoys massive social media following. She is often clicked with other celebrity kids. For the event, she looked gorgeous in a white low-cut dress which she styled with a drape. She posed with her actress-mother Kajol on the red carpet.

RELATED NEWS

Navya, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a deep-neck gown. The star kid has not followed in the footsteps of Big B and Abhishek Bachchan in acting but has chosen entrepreneurship. She also hosted a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and actress-grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

The second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala saw several celebrities mark their presence. The night was graced by stars including Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and several other Bollywood actors.

Not just that, Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were in attendance as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Srijita Sen
Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Janhvi Kapoor
  3. navya naveli nanda
  4. nysa devgn
first published:April 02, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 08:35 IST