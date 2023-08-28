Janhvi Kapoor On Her First ‘Serious’ Relationship: 'It Was Like Chup-Chup Ke Milenge'

Janhvi Kapoor, the actress known for keeping it real and wearing her heart on her sleeve, has won millions of hearts with her on-screen performance. Apart from her films, she often draws attention for her unfiltered charm. In one of the recent episodes of Tinder Swipe Ride, Janhvi Kapoor made some interesting revelations. She discussed her first “serious" boyfriend and revealed how her parents– Sridevi and Boney Kapoor did not approve of the boy.

Speaking to Kusha Kapila, Janhvi Kapoor said, “My first ever serious boyfriend was that same ‘chup-chup ke milenge’ (meet in hiding) ‘jhooth bol bol ke’ (we will lie about each other) all of that and but unfortunately that relationship ended because I had to lie so much and mom (Sridevi) and dad (Boney Kapoor) were like ‘No you will never have a boyfriend’… very conservative. And that’s when I realised that having your parents’ approval and having transparency with them makes everything so easy. It makes you feel so much more confident about your decisions." The actress also mentioned that once her mother (Sridevi) barged into her school when she found out about a crush and questioned the teachers.

Further, talking about her expectations from love, the actress expressed that Bollywood has influenced her notions a lot. “There’s a lot of fun in staring out of the window… watching the raindrops fall," mentioned Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor didn’t hold back from sharing her thoughts on a crucial matter—self-love and its connection to understanding one’s worth. She emphasised the significance of recognising and appreciating one’s own value as a fundamental part of self-love. She urged individuals not to settle for partners who fail to acknowledge this fundamental principle. According to Janhvi, beauty is a holistic idea, and genuine contentment comes from accepting all aspects of one’s individuality. Setting high standards, according to her, is not about being choosy but about recognising and respecting one’s own worth.

Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. She will soon be featured in Devara, a pan-India film. Janhvi will appear with Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj in the film, which is directed by Koratala Siva. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music. Devara is set to be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.