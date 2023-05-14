Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Her Late Mother Srivedi; Says 'Running Out Of Pictures But Not Memories'

On Mother’s Day, Janhvi Kapoor paid tribute to her late mother, actor Sridevi, by sharing a throwback picture on Instagram. In the heartwarming photo, Janhvi can be seen alongside Sridevi.

The old photo showcases a tender moment between Sridevi and a young Janhvi as they lovingly rest their faces together. In the picture, Sridevi is seen wearing a T-shirt, while Janhvi is seen sporting a printed white and blue frock. With a big smiles on their faces, the duo poses for the camera, capturing a precious moment frozen in time.

Sharing the photo, Janhvi captioned the post, “Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you." Reacting to the heartening post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanjay Kapoor, Keerthy Suresh, Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla dropped heart emojis. Check out the post here:

top videos

Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, has a younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, tragically, while attending a family function in Dubai. The late actress is widely celebrated for her iconic performances in Hindi films, including unforgettable roles in movies such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among others.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, this upcoming film will take audiences into the captivating and prestigious realm of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS). That apart, she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, a sports drama. She will also headline director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and NTR 30. Khushi, on the other hand, will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s series, The Archies.