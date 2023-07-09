Janhvi Kapoor Reveals ‘Chasing, Stalking’ Nitesh Tiwari, Sajid Nadiadwala To bag Role In Bawaal

Bawaal marks the first collaboration between director Nitesh Tiwari and actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film sees them playing a married couple, who share a strained relationship. At the trailer of the film in Dubai today (July 9), Kapoor revealed that bagging the film was no cakewalk. In fact, she ‘chased’ the makers to cast her in the romantic drama and when she finally came aboard the project, she couldn’t believe it.

Speaking about the same, she said, “I was pinching myself every day because it was such a big opportunity for me to work with everyone. I tried really hard to convince them to take me in the film. I chased them and I stalked Nitesh sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala; producer) sir quite a bit (laughs).”

She further added, “I troubled them a lot. And then when I finally got the film, it felt very special to be on the set with such talented people every day and that too, to tell such a special story. I was honestly in disbelief.”

Lauding Kapoor and her persistence, Nadiadwala said, “The surprise element was Janhvi and the way she struggled. One day she barged into the office. And my inbox was anyway full with her messages that said, ‘Please, audition me.’ But later on, she would only be with Nitesh sir. Once she got the film and met him, she never came into my cabin again. But the way she struggled for the film was fantastic.”

He went to state that working with a cast like Varun and janhvi was nothing short of a ‘dream’ for him. He elaborated, “People say that they struggle. But I’m very proud of both Janhvi and Varun. The way they shot in that weather and spent months shooting in the strip of Amsterdam, Paris, Poland and Germany. There was no cancellation and that’s a producer’s dream and they’re one.”

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Bawaal is a romantic drama which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. It is all set for its global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.