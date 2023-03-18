Janhvi Kapoor Says She ‘Manifested’ South Debut with Jr NTR, Says 'Messaged Koratala Siva Everyday'

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30. Speaking about the same at an event, the actress shared that she ‘prayed’ for the opportunity to work next to him.

At the India Today Conclave, Janhvi expressed her excitement and shared she’s in awe of his charisma and is really looking forward to sharing screen space with him. “Literally counting down the days. I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life,” said the actress.

”I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story.”

The actress also shared a bunch of photos revealing her look from the event. Dressed in a stunning black bodycon attire, Janhvi looked like a vision to behold. Kohl-rimmed eyes and a neat hair bun tied her whole look together. Have a look :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in ‘Mili’. The survival thriller also starred Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role. The film received a good response from the audience and critics alike. The actress will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was slated to hit the theatres this April but might be pushed due to technical work. Janhvi also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film will mark her second outing with Raj after Roohi.

