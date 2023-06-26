Janhvi Kapoor Sends Birthday Wishes To Bro Arjun Kapoor; Says ‘Hope Your Heart Is Healed This Year’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his birthday. The actor has turned a year older and has been getting wishes from all corners. Sister Janhvi Kapoor also took to her social media handle to send warm wishes to him. Expressing her love, Janhvi penned a heartfelt message, stating that her brother deserves nothing but the best in life along with a photo.

In a heartwarming post, Janhvi Kapoor shared a precious photo of Arjun, accompanied by a heartfelt message. She writes, “Happy birthday Arjun Bhaiya my big brother and I feel like everyone’s big brother on most days. I Love You. I hope this year your very special heart is protected and healed, I hope your dreams are realised and the fruits of your labour frutitified. You deserve only the best of everything, because that’s what you give everyone in your life.’

Take a look here:

The heartfelt message quickly gained attention and was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans.

On the occasion of special day, Arjun has organised a remarkable charity closet sale, giving away some of his wardrobe favourites. This collection consists of pop-culture t-shirts, athleisure attire, and traditional garments, each holding deep sentimental significance for Arjun Kapoor. The proceeds from this sale will help students in need of support.

According to a report in India Today, Arjun Kapoor in a statement said, “Putting out pieces of clothing that remind me of happy times, special days and important achievements is my way of sharing and forming a kinship with others. I hope everyone enjoys this drop because every bit adds up to help those in need of support."

The collection from the auction will be handed over to a Mumbai-based NGO, Oscar Foundation. “Celebrating circularity, the culture of sharing and giving is the best way I can spend my day," Arjun Kapoor added.

Last night, Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday eve in the company of his girlfriend Malaika Arora and his sisters Anshula and Khushi Kapoor along with a few close friends and family members. The intimate celebration took place at his residence in Bandra. Arjun Kapoor even stepped out to pose for the paps stationed outside his residence.