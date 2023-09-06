Janhvi Kapoor Serves A Summer Chic Look In A White Strappy, Tea-Length Dress; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is considered one of the most stylish-looking actresses. Right from ethnic to Western, she manages to carry everything all with elegance. And today once again she has proven her fashion prowess as she was spotted in the city in a stunning white chic dress. The Bawaal actress’s recent public appearance has set social media abuzz with fans reacting.

A video capturing Janhvi Kapoor’s ethereal aura while getting papped has been making waves across social media platforms. In the footage, shared by Viral Bhayani, the young actress can be seen effortlessly gliding in a beautifully designed white dress. Her impeccable fashion sense and radiant smile left onlookers captivated. She did not apply much makeup and left her hair open. She was seen walking on the road when cameras surrounded her. For a second, she got a little panic but then she managed her calmness. Fans are seen dropping fire emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In one of the recent episodes of Tinder Swipe Ride, Janhvi Kapoor made some interesting revelations. She discussed her first “serious" boyfriend and revealed how her parents– Sridevi and Boney Kapoor did not approve of the boy. Speaking to Kusha Kapila, Janhvi Kapoor said, “My first ever serious boyfriend was that same ‘chup-chup ke milenge’ (meet in hiding) ‘jhooth bol bol ke’ (we will lie about each other) all of that and but unfortunately that relationship ended because I had to lie so much and mom (Sridevi) and dad (Boney Kapoor) were like ‘No you will never have a boyfriend’… very conservative. And that’s when I realised that having your parents’ approval and having transparency with them makes everything so easy. It makes you feel so much more confident about your decisions." The actress also mentioned that once her mother (Sridevi) barged into her school when she found out about a crush and questioned the teachers.

Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. She will soon be featured in Devara, a pan-India film. Janhvi will appear with Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj in the film, which is directed by Koratala Siva. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music. Devara is set to be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.