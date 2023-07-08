Janhvi Kapoor Set To Make Tamil Debut With Vignesh Shivan's Next

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Tamil cinema. The film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by veteran actor Kamal Haasan. In addition to this exciting venture, Janhvi has already started working on her first Telugu film titled Devara alongside Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor’s schedule seems to be quite packed as she is gearing up for the release of Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film, directed by Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame, has generated curiosity among audiences.

Although Devara is slated for release in 2024, Janhvi has wasted no time in bagging another project in the South film industry. It is worth noting that Kamal Haasan, the producer of her Tamil debut, was a close friend of her mother, the late Sridevi. The two actors have previously worked together in around 24 films, including the acclaimed movie Sadma.

Expressing her love and desire to work in the South Indian film industry, Janhvi Kapoor had previously stated that it would be a dream come true for her. While the exact screenplay for her Tamil debut is yet to be confirmed, fans are eagerly awaiting her foray into Tollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next, Bawaal also starring Varun Dhawan, will be released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video. The recently released teaser hasreceived mixed reactions from the audience. Some criticised the director for using a love story set against the backdrop of the Holocaust. While the teaser hints at a portrayal of the Holocaust, it remains to be seen how sensitively the subject matter is handled in the film.

In addition to her upcoming projects in South cinema, Janhvi Kapoor also has Ulajh in her pipeline, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. The film’s shoot recently concluded in London, adding to the actress’s growing list of diverse and exciting projects.