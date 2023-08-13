Janhvi Kapoor Shares Rare Throwback Photo Featuring Mom Sridevi With Her Mother; Says ‘I Know This…’

Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday shared a rare photo of her mother and late actress Sridevi on social media. The photo featuring a beautiful moment between Sridevi and her mother immediately left fans nostalgic. The white and black photo went viral in no time. To note, Sridevi was one of the most popular actresses of her time. The veteran actress’s performance in Mom was hailed by fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor wrote a long note reading, “Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I’m on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I’m myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you’d be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you’re with us still. You’re the reason we keep going. hope you’re having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today.” In the photo, we can see Sridevi sitting on the lap of her mother. It looks like the photo was clicked on any film set.

Take a look here:

Shanaya Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoji in the comment section. Earlier in the day, Khushi Kapoor also shared a throwback image of herself with her mom. In the photo, the two are also accompanied by Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing the photo, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday mama.” Boney Kapoor also shared a lovely throwback image in which he and his late wife are sharing a hug with glaciers in the background. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Janhvi Kapoor, on the work front, was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film was loved by fans. She will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumaar Rao.