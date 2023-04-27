Janhvi Kapoor SLAYS in Green Backless, Thigh-High Slit Dress But Couldn't Keep Trolls At Bay; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor looked smoking hot in a green cut dress when she stepped out for a recent awards show. However, the trolls were unignorable. On Wednesday night, Janhvi was seen making her way to the show wearing a gorgeous body-hugging green outfit. The grown, a backless dress, featured cuts in front as well, making the outfit sexier. Janhvi let her hair down and posed sensually for the paparazzi, revealing the back of her outfit.

While Janhvi effortlessly carried the dress like a diva, trolls flooded the comments section of a video featuring the actress’s look and compared her with Urfi Javed. “Inspired by Urfi," a troll wrote. “Secretly everybody is inspired by urfi," added another. “Urfi ki copy," a third comment read.

Janhvi doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her looks. The actress recently made headlines when she stepped out for a photo shoot, wearing a gorgeous black gown. A few days ago, she took to Instagram and shared BTS photos from the stunning shoot. The photos revealed that Janhvi’s dress featured a bold plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The body-fitting outfit featured a boxed collar and a strap near her thigh. The Good Luck Jerry star matched the outfit with a pair of stone-studded heels while she left her hair open. Janhvi struck numerous poses in the dress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal. She stars opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She also has a film with Jr NTR, the RRR star. The film will mark her Telugu film debut. The actress was last seen in Mili which was released on the OTT platform.

