Janhvi Kapoor Spotted At Airport In Chic Outfit, Is She Off To Vacation Post Bawaal Success?

Janhvi Kapoor’s stellar performance in Bawaal left movie enthusiasts in awe. The actress slipped into the shoes of Nisha Dixit, an epilepsy patient, who finds her marriage with her husband Ajay (Varun Dhawan) on the rocks. Fans even compared her role in Bawaal with her late mother and veteran actress Sridevi’s character in the film English Vinglish. After the success of Bawaal, it seems that Janhvi has shifted her focus to her upcoming projects. Amidst this, she was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Whether she was jetting off for a film shoot or to take a vacation remains a mystery.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla dropped a video of Janhvi Kapoor walking inside the Mumbai airport premise on Instagram. The Bollywood diva was dressed in a casual airport look donning a pastel-shaded attire. She donned a lavender-hued bralette, crisscrossed from behind and paired it up with ribbed, purple flared trousers, having an elastic waist. Janhvi complemented her chic and comfy outfit with a polka-dotted, mauve scarf, wrapped around her neck. The Mili actress also carried a small handbag.

Janhvi Kapoor looked flawless, sporting subtle makeup. A dash of glossy nude-shaded lipstick and a hint of shimmery eyeshadow was enough to accentuate her airport-ready avatar. She left her wavy tresses open. Janhvi flashed her radiant smile to the paparazzi and had a short interaction with them as well. Before entering the airport, she looked back and waved the shutterbugs goodbye.

Not long ago, a fan club made a beautiful video showing parallel film scenes of Janhvi Kapoor’s Nisha from Bawaal and Sridevi’s Shashi from English Vinglish. It showed Nisha and Shahshi sharing almost similar expressions and gestures, with the storyline of the two films having a certain resemblance as well. Overwhelmed by the fan club’s sweet gesture, Janhvi Kapoor turned emotional as she wrote in the comments, “Not going to lie, this made me cry… love you guys so much for having my back always and giving me the support and love to keep trying to make my mumma proud."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut with filmmaker Koratala Siva’s forthcoming action drama Devara. She will be sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr NTR. Devara will have a pan-Indian release sometime in 2024.