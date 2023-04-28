Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For Calling Giraffe A 'Pakshi' In Viral Video; Farah Khan Is Amused

Celebrities are constantly under the spotlight, and every word they say is scrutinized and can quickly go viral. Janhvi Kapoor, who’s making stunning appearances on red carpets lately, has been recently getting trolled for a rather funny comment she made during an appearance on Farah Khan’s show, Backbenchers.

A clip has gone viral, from Farah Khan’s show, when Janhvi made an appearance with Varun Sharma during Roohi promotions. In the clip, Farah is seen asking Jhanvi and Varun some interesting general knowledge questions. In Hindi, Farah posed the question, “Kaunsa pakshi apni gardan ko 270 degree tak ghuma sakta hai?" (Which bird can rotate its head upto 270 degrees?). While Varun Sharma answered “owl," Jhanvi responded with “giraffe," which left Farah stumped! Check out the video:

Many took to the comments section to troll the actress. One comment read, “I feel she does not know the meaning of pakshi that’s why she got confused and said giraffe", while another read, “They are rich doesn’t mean they are smart." Many even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who was trolled brutally when she referred to Prithviraj Chauhan as the current president of India instead of Dr Pranab Mukherjee during her debut on Koffee with Karan in 2013. The backlash was swift, with many mocking and trolling her for being unaware.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Janhvi opened up on being trolled and labelled as a ‘nepo baby’ on the internet. Acknowledging that she had certain opportunities more easily due to her background, the star kid that it ‘hurts’ when she puts in hard work and goes through a ‘mental turmoil’ and an anonymous person on the internet trolls her and calls her a ‘nepo kid’.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitish Tiwari, the romantic action drama is about a man (Dhawan) from a small town who wants to climb up the social ladder.

