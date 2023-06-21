Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Discuss Bawaal Promotions The UK And Serbia; Share Photos

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal which was initially planned for a theatrical release will now be following the OTT route. While an official announcement on the same is awaited, rumours are rife that the makers are going to skip theatrical release and let the romantic drama be released on Amazon Prime Video. As July inches closer, the makers have started planning promotions. But with Janhvi Kapoor in London for Ulajh shoot and Varun Dhawan in Serbia for Citadel India shoot, the leads are planning strategies on video calls!

Varun took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of himself in Serbia talking to Janhvi on video call. He captioned it, “When ur planning bawaal activities from different countries…..@janhvikapoor"

Recently, as the news of Bawaal going straight to OTT made headline, Varun has now penned a cryptic note. Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun wrote, “There is power in silence. There is no negative situation if your are positive. The world is only how we see it, not how others want you to see it”.

Regarding Bawaal’s OTT release, a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Bawaal is among the most ambitious films by Sajid Nadiadwala that rides on a subject that doesn’t exactly have the commercial trappings of dance and music. In the present market scenario. Sajid, who has a knack of commercial cinema, feels that it’s best to bring Bawaal on direct to digital, rather than risking a theatrical outing. He has got a great deal from digital players and decided to part ways with the original plans of bringing it in theatres. The film will now release in October on Amazon Prime Video.”

It is supposedly a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi’s characters to travel across multiple countries. The film was initially supposed to release on April 7.