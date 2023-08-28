Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Jahnvi looked like the spitting image of her late mother Sridevi in a purple and golden saree with her hair tied in a braid. She wore no makeup and kept her look simple for the holy visit. Meanwhile, Shikhar complemented her in a traditional white dhoti with gold detailing.

In the video, Janhvi could first be seen exiting the temple with her hands folded in prayer. She was then followed by Shikhar close behind. The rumored couple then paid their respect to the temple’s deities by touching their heads on the ground.

Janhvi and Shikhar were also spotted at the Tirupati Balaji temple earlier in April. They were joined by Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor. The couple often makes headlines for their rumored relationship, but neither of them has ever confirmed or denied it.

The two reportedly dated earlier but called it quits. Shikhar is often papped with Janhvi and her family at industry and family events. However, they seem to be going steady this time. Only a few months ago, Shikhar was papped with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. Boney put his arms around Shikhar’s shoulders as the two posed for the cameras.

Janhvi was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She played Varun’s wife Nisha in the film, who is an epilepsy patient. Varun and Janhvi’s characters navigate through the realities of their relationship while honeymooning in Europe. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Janhvi is now gearing up for her debut in Telugu cinema with Koratala Siva’s directorial venture Devara with Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj. She will also be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is based on the life of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and is directed by Sharan Sharma.