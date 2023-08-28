Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Temple With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has often created headlines for her personal life. Recently, she visited the Tirumala temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. She was seen dressed in a purple traditional attire as she arrived for the spiritual visit. In the viral clip, Janhvi was seen accompanied by tight security as she visited the temple. She was joined by her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who was also dressed in South Indian attire.

The video shared by ANI is now making a huge buzz online. What caught everyone’s attention was Janhvi donning a diamond ring on her ring finger. This has left the media and fans wondering whether she is engaged to Shikhar. Janhvi Kapoor often visits the Tirumala temple to offer her prayers. She is spotted with Shikhar Pahariya often in various social gatherings and events. This has sparked their dating rumours. Shikhar Pahariya, who is a professional polo player, has reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor years back. The duo allegedly split for reasons unknown.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actress Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/zbOHYkcBfH— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

Janhvi recently appeared in the film Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, renowned for his directorial successes like Dangal and Chhichhore. In the film, Varun Dhawan portrays the role of a history teacher who embarks with his wife (played by Janhvi Kapoor) on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 locations. The filming covered a wide array of places, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, and even Lucknow. Bawaal made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

Janhvi Kapoor graced the runway on the third day of the India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi for globally renowned designer Gaurav Gupta last month. Dressed in a striking electric blue lehenga skirt and a matching blue blouse, she completed the look with a graceful long cape.

Jhanvi will be seen in a slew of projects including Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao and in Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. She is all set to make her South debut with Devara, opposite Jr NTR.