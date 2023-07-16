Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Do A 'Quintessential Masala Film' After Bawaal, Says 'I'm Manifesting'

Janhvi Kapoor was phenomenal in the black comedy film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Not only did the actress garner appreciation for her performance but was also hailed for her efforts to play a grey character. Similarly, her most recent film Mili has shown the actress pushing the envelope by essaying a nursing student who gets stuck in a freezer. Now the actress is gearing up for her next big release Bawaal with none other than Varun Dhawan. While her choices of films have been unconventional so far, Janhvi Kapoor says that she still lacks a ‘quintessential masala movie’ in her life.

Speaking with PinkVilla, when the actress was asked about the reason why she hasn’t done any masala movies, Janhvi Kapoor explained,

“I think I’m really just looking and hoping and praying and manifesting that the next time you all see me on camera, it’s a masala fun film, and I’m lively and vivacious and dancing and singing and looking good and doing comedy and nakhra and all of that stuff. That’s what I’m manifesting and that’s what I want."

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently occupied with the promotion of their highly anticipated film Bawaal. This marks the first collaboration between the two actors under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the makers unveiled the second song from the film amid much excitement and fervour.

The upcoming Bollywood film Bawaal is a collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit, a regular high school history teacher also known as Ajju bhaiya, who has gained local fame due to the false persona he has constructed. Unexpected circumstances force him to embark on a journey through Europe, tracing the trail of World War II and is compelled to bring along his newly-wed wife Nisha. The film will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.