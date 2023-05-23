Janhvi Kapoor Wears Holographic Skirt, Looks Stunning In Her Mermaid Look

Janhvi Kapoor has been taking the fashion bar up by multiple notches one outfit at a time. She is one of the most stylish divas in Bollywood and a fashion icon for Gen Z. Her style mantra is all about making statements and leaving everyone stunned with her sartorial choices. Recently, the Mili actress shared a few glimpses of her extravagant look and the results were everything fairytales are made of.

Recently, she blew away the minds of her fans after she dropped some ultra-glamorous and gorgeous photos of herself on her Instagram feed. Along with these photos, she also provided glimpses of her many moods.

In the BTS snippets, Janhvi Kapoor shared a few snaps from her shoot. She wore a holographic mermaid skirt and paired it with a jaw-droppingly beautiful bustier top with pearl-adorned straps and shell-shaped fabric in pastel blue hues. Her whole look was for Disney’s The Little Mermaid movie promotions. To capture the essence of the ocean world, she added conch shell earrings to elevate the look. For her glam picks, she opted for cascading hair with mermaid waves, wispy eyelashes and soft eye makeup using pinks and lilacs. She chose rouged cheeks and pink highlights and glossy lips. In case you missed out on her mermaid look, check it out here and be instantly transported to the magical world-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

top videos

The Little Mermaid is helmed by Rob Marshall and will star Halle Bailey as Ariel. The movie will also feature Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs and many others.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It also starred Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Sanjay Suri and others. The actress is now gearing up for Bawaal where she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She is all set to mark her debut in the Telugu industry with RRR star Jr NRR in NTR30.