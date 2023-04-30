Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up Mr And Mrs Nahi With A Sunset Pic, Watch

It was a working Sunday for Janhvi Kapoor. The actress took to her social media handle and announced the wrap-up of her next upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared a sunset picture and wrote, “It’s a wrap. #MrandMrsMahi.” The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and it revolves around cricket. The Kai Po Che actor will be essaying the character of Mahendra while Janhvi is Mahima. In November 2021, producer Karan Johar announced the film on his social media.

Take a look at the photo here:

Dharma Productions had announced that the shooting of Mr And Mrs Mahi’s kickstarted with the photo of the clapboard on social media and wrote, “The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!" Karan also shared the photo on his Instagram stories, wishing luck to the cast of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker wrote, “Best of luck to the entire team of #MrAndMrsMahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park.”

Janhvi was last seen in Mili produced by her father Boney Kapoor, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. It also starred Sunny Kaushal. On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline. She will feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura. She will also share the screen with Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma.

Rajkummar was last seen in Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from that, he has slew of interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He will soon start shooting for Stree 2.

