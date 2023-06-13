Janhvi Kapoor's Character In Jr NTR's Devara Unveiled: Here's What to Expect

Jr NTR is considered one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry. He has garnered worldwide recognition after his film RRR won the Oscars in the Best Song category. The actor has a huge fan base all over India. The RRR superstar, recently, announced the title of his upcoming film, which was previously titled NTR30. The makers of the film have decided to name it Devara, and it will star Jr NTR in the lead role. As per reports, the highly anticipated project will be directed by Koratala Siva and Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing a character that is unique and significant and helps the story of the film move forward. Earlier, it was reported that she would be seen playing a RAW agent who helps catch Jr NTR in the project. However, now there have been multiple speculations that the Dhadak actress will be seen playing the role of the stepdaughter of Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist in the project.

Currently, the shooting is going at a fast pace, and some action sequences have already been shot. Reportedly, Koratala Siva has carefully planned the schedule of the highly anticipated action entertainer, which has a backdrop of the coastal area. The film is a pan-India project and will be made for mass audiences.

The latest reports have found that the cast has been joined by KGF fame Thaarak Ponnappa. He has already shot some of his parts in the film and will be joining the sets for the upcoming schedule.

The project is produced by NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts. The music in the film is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is helmed by R Rathnavelu. The film is expected to hit theatres in April 2024.