Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh Delhi Schedule Postponed Due To Floods? Here's What We Know

After delivering strong women-centric films like Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to step into the shoes of an IFS Officer in the much-awaited Ulajh. The actress recently announced her next film with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the film will be helmed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria. The patriotic thriller that was all set to go on floors from July 10 for its Delhi schedule has been delayed because of Delhi floods.

A report by Hindustan Times suggested that the entire team of Ulajh were planning to arrive in New Delhi for the shoot but amid heavy rainfall and flood-like situations in some parts of the capital, the makers had to postpone their plan, “The whole team with Kapoor were to come to Delhi on July 10, everything was set. But they pushed the plan because the whole situation changed in a matter of a few days because of the rain, leading to a flood crisis," a source close to the development shared.

They further added, “And that is the reason they didn’t have any other option but to push the shoot. They were supposed to shoot in old Delhi, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, other monuments, at Lajpat Nagar market and area. They had an extensive plan to shoot in South Delhi too. And it is impossible at the moment, and keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the team pushed the plan. However, they have not decided to change the location. They will come to shoot in Delhi in mid of August and cover the locations.”

Janhvi Kapoor recently expressed her excitement on being a part of the same. The actress shared, “When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which are challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

Director Sudhanshu Saria shared, “In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it. In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh.”

Sources close to the production house shared that Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

The film also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.