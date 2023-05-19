Japan: Release Of Karthi's Heist Thriller Locked? Deets Inside

Post a power-packed performance as Vanthiyadevan in Mani Ratnam magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Karthi is all set to treat the fans to another edge-of-the-seat thriller in the form of Japan. While the project has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the announcement, the latest reports suggest that the makers have finally locked in a release date.

According to the reports, the makers are planning to release the suspense drama by September this year on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi/ Ganesh Chaturthi. They have reportedly decided on 18th September 2023 as the release date of the drama.

The team was previously aiming to release the movie on Diwali this year. However, Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda Double X and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan have already been announced for Diwali release. Additionally, Dhanush’s highly-awaited Captain Miller is also expected to be out in the cinema halls this Diwali.

Made under the direction of Joker fame filmmaker Raju Murugan, the script of the movie has been inspired by a true incident in Tamil Nadu. The shoot for Japan is currently believed to be in the final phase. The filming of the drama is expected to be wrapped up by June this year. The movie has been shot in Thoothukudi, Kodaikanal, and Kerala, among other places. The makers even filmed a high-octane action sequence in Hyderabad.

top videos

Apart from Karthi, Japan will further see Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Ashna Sudheer, and Vijay Milton in crucial roles, along with others.

Billed as Karthi’s 25th venture, Japan is being bankrolled by the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. Now, coming to the technical crew of the drama, GV Prakash has been roped in as the music composer of the movie, while Ravi Varman is the cinematographer. Philomin Raj is looking after the editing of the film.