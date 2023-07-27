Jasleen Royal Recalls 1st Meeting With Dulquer Salmaan, 'I Could Sense He Was...' | Exclusive

Jasleen Royal recently dropped her new song titled Heeriye ft Arijit Singh and it has everyone’s attention. With almost 5 million views on YouTube in less than two days (at the time of reporting), fans are loving the new song and Jasleen’s chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan. The music video marks their first on-screen collaboration. Speaking with News18 exclusively, Jasleen recalled her first meet with the Malayalam actor and said that she could sense he was an introvert like her.

“The first time that I met him, I also take time to open up and I could sense that he is also like a little introvert. But somehow I felt comfortable knowing that he also take time," she admitted. “He was very easy (to work with), we were hectic thinking if he was going to be alright and if everything was fine for him and stuff like that. Because we all know each other (the crew) and we just wanted him to be comfortable but he was easy to deal with and very smooth (to work with)," she added.

The song also marks Jasleen’s first Indie song with Arijit. Speaking about it, the singer said, “I have worked with him on film songs but this is the first romantic song and I’ve always wanted to do a romantic song with Arijit. He’s so good. I asked him (if) he would like to sing a song and this is fpr an Indie thing and we’ve never done an Indie song together. (He said) just send it to me. He heard it and he replied, ‘Yes, I’m on.’ That’s so sweet of him."

While Jasleen has been a part of several hit songs, she has unintentionally become synonymous to wedding songs today. Her first wedding song was Din Shagna Da for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding. Her song Ranjha, from Shershaah, was re-written to double up as a wedding song for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. Her song Sang Rahiyo’s Tamil version was played at Hansika Montwani’s wedding.

Ask her if she has now witnessed a rise in wedding performances and songs demands and Jasleen confirmed that the popularity has increased the demand. “Din Shagna was the only song that was intended to be a wedding song and after that, it just happened that people liked to play (my) songs at the wedding, like Ranjha for instance. Tamil version of Sang Rahiyo was used for Hansika Motwani’s wedding so it’s not like I made it to be a wedding special or something but it just has happened. People liked the sound of it. I am happy to play at weddings, it’s cool," she said.