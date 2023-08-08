Jasleen Royal Throws A Party For The Success Of ‘Heeriye’ With Dulqer Salmaan

Jasleen Royal recently dropped her new song titled Heeriye ft Arijit Singh and it has everyone’s attention. With almost 17 million views on YouTube in less than two weeks, fans are loving the new song and Jasleen’s chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan. The music also video marks their first on-screen collaboration. Now the stars threw a success bash to celebrate the same.

The party was no less than a star-studded affair. It was a night to remember, filled with music, joy, and camaraderie. With the song resonating deeply with listeners and climbing the charts, the gathering served as a moment of well-deserved recognition for composer-singer Jasleen Royal’s exceptional talent and the magic she brought to “Heeriye."

Co-star Dulquer Salmaan was seen enjoying the success of their song “Heeriye," as he joined in the celebration. The party was an intimate affair with close industry friends, including actors and directors like Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Maneesh Sharma, Rajeev Masand, Maniesh Paul, and Taani, who gathered to show their support and admiration for her journey as a singer.

Earlier in an interview with News18, the actress Speaking with News18 exclusively, the actress recalled her first meet with Dulquer and said that she could sense he was an introvert like her.

“The first time that I met him, I also take time to open up and I could sense that he is also like a little introvert. But somehow I felt comfortable knowing that he also take time," she admitted. “He was very easy (to work with), we were hectic thinking if he was going to be alright and if everything was fine for him and stuff like that. Because we all know each other (the crew) and we just wanted him to be comfortable but he was easy to deal with and very smooth (to work with)," she added.

The soulful romantic ballad, a collaboration between Jasleen, Arijit Singh, and Dulquer Salmaan, had struck a chord with audiences, capturing their hearts with its foot-tapping rhythm and heartwarming lyrics. As the celebrations came to an end, it was evident that this collaboration had not only created a hit song but had also forged lasting memories and friendships within the world of music and entertainment.

Known for her songs like “Din Shagna Da," “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan," “Dear Zindagi," “Sang Rahiyo," and “Ranjha" amongst many others, Jasleen Royal has an endless list of chartbusters for the interesting and heartwarming song.