Jaspal Bhatti To Priya Tendulkar, 5 Doordarshan Actors Who Had Painful Deaths

There are multiple artists in the entertainment industry whose careers started as television stars but they are now ruling the big screen. Among these, the most common and the first name that comes to our mind is Shah Rukh Khan. He started his career as a small-screen star and now is known as the “King Of Bollywood".

The 80s and 90s were called the era of Doordarshan. The television industry was ruled by great artists who dominated the entertainment world and still live in the heart of audiences. In today’s article, we will talk about the 5 best Doordarshan actors during the 80s and 90s whose agonising death sent shock waves in the country.

Jatin Kanakia

Jatin Kanakia aka Shrimaan Shrimati’s Keshu started his career with Gujarati and Hindi theatre. The first major break that he got for the television industry was from the comedy show Shrimaan Shrimati at 40, in which he played the role of Keshav Kulkarni. His skill and triumph earned him the title of the ‘Prince Of Comedy’. He was also offered many roles in Bollywood. The man who became the reason for millions of people’s smiles had a very painful end. Jatin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and he passed away on July 26, 1999, at the age of 46.

Sameer Khakhar

Sameer Khakhar, who played the role of Khopdi a drunk character from yesteryear’s successful serial Nukkad from 1986, too, had a very painful demise. He started his career with Gujarati theatre. He played some notable characters in television shows like Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati and Circus. He died due to multiple organ failure in March 2023 at the age of 71 and his death was a great loss to the entertainment industry.

Priya Tendulkar

Priya Tendulkar was known as the “first superstar of the entertainment industry". She was a well-known name in the TV industry during the 80s and 90s. She started working at a young age and first appeared in a commercial at the age of 15. Priya had varying careers from hotel receptionist to air hostess and from a model to newsreader and finally becoming an actress. She also worked as a social activist and writer. She was most famously known for her role in the television serial Rajani in 1985. She left this world at the age of 47 succumbing to her battle with cancer.

Mohan Gokhale

Mohan Gokhale was an Indian television and movie artist. He worked in many serials and art films including Sparsh, Bharat Ek Khoj, and Shaktiman. Very few people know that he was the one who directed Nana Patekar’s first theatre show. The last days of Mohan were very painful. During the shooting of Hey Ram, he suddenly complained of chest pain and at the age of 45, said goodbye to this world.

Jaspal Bhatti

Jaspal Bhatti was a renowned Doordarshan actor during the 80s and 90s. He was known to be one of those actors who taught people how to laugh with his colourful personality. He was famously known for his Television serial known as the Flop Show and Full Tension which were telecast on Doordarshan. Jaspal lost his life in a car accident on October 25, 2012, at the age of 57.