Javed Akhtar Felt ‘Humiliated’ After Kangana’s Claims; Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on Her Nose Job

In a big development in Javed Akhtar’s defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, the lyricist has now reportedly informed a magistrate court that he was ‘humiliated’ and ’embarrassed’ by the actress’ claims. Akhtar mentioned that in February 2020, Kangana had given an interview to a film magazine where she claimed that he had threatened to sabotage her career. The lyricist further claimed that Kangana had later also ‘improvised’ her statement saying ‘as everyone was speaking about suicide, she said all this’.

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra has spoken out about how her mental health was severely affected after a doctor-recommended nose job went wrong. Of late, Priyanka Chopra has been making shocking revelations about her personal as well as professional life. Priyanka Chopra, 40, recently shed light on the “dark phase" in her life during her appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. Priyanka revealed that her life went upside down when she got a polyp in her nasal cavity removed.

Karan Johar enjoys a massive fan following but at the same time is also subjected to trolling. The filmmaker makes sure that he comes out stronger against all the odds. His close friend and actress Alia Bhatt recently made her Met Gala debut, post which her gown’s designer Prabal Gurung shared that he met her through Karan Johar. The actress faced backlash for the same on the internet, and now Karan has taken to his Instagram handle to pen a cryptic note slamming trolls.

Amid their dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were recently seen enjoying an IPL match in Mohali. While several pictures of the rumoured couple are already going viral on social media, a new video has caught everyone’s attention. In the viral clip, Parineeti can be seen blushing as the crowd cheered ‘Parineeti Bhabhi zindabad’.

Shahid Kapoor moved into his new sea-facing apartment a few months ago with wife Mira Kapoor. And while we’ve been treated to glimpses of the luxurious house since it was under renovation, Shahid gave fans a good look at the living space. While the couple had our hearts, another drawing element in the frame was a massive foot installation in the room. The grey art installation was placed on one side of the frame and it was hard to ignore. The installation led to massive trolling, with many making fun of it in the comments section.

