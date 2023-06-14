Javed Akhtar Recalls Meeting Kangana During Hrithik Roshan Fight: 'She Wasn't Ready To Listen To Me'

During a court hearing, lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar revealed the details of his encounter with actress Kangana Ranaut at his residence. Akhtar said that Kangana was aware of the purpose behind the invitation and graciously agreed to come along with her sister. Back in 2016, Akhtar invited her to offer advice regarding her spat with Hrithik Roshan. However, in a 2020 TV interview, Ranaut alleged that Akhtar had threatened her for speaking out on the issue. The lyricist then filed a defamation lawsuit against her.

According to a report by India Today, Javed Akhtar, during a court hearing in suburban Mumbai, mentioned that he was not acquainted with Kangana at that time. It was their mutual friend, Dr. Ramesh Agrawal, who wished to offer advice to Kangana regarding the controversial fight with Hrithik Roshan. He said, “It is true that I did not know Kangana and I have nothing do with the ongoing controversy with Hrithik. But Kangana was called by Dr Agarwal who had a close relationship with her. He could call her and insist on her to meet. It is true to say that Kangana was not ready to listen to my words and she left the house with her elder sister Rangoli. It is not true to say that she was upset with my statement despite politely coming for the meeting."

During the court proceedings, Javed was questioned about Kangana and her sister Rangoli visiting his house “obediently." In response, he said, as per a report in PTI, “You expect obedience from Kangana, it is not called obedience, but possibility for something… some kind of a solution. Physical reality is they came to my house, but obedience is a notion only in mind." He added, “I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. Didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation or America election in 2016.”

During an interview with a news channel in 2020, following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana made various claims. Among them, she alleged that Akhtar had requested her to apologise to her co-star Hrithik Roshan. “Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me Rakesh Roshan (father of Hrithik Roshan) and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house," Kangana had told the news channel.

Back in 2016, Roshan had filed a lawsuit against her, seeking an apology after a public spat linked to their alleged relationship.