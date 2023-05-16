Jawaani Jaaneman To Happy Ending, Underrated Films Of Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is ready to take the audience on a nail-biting ride with his latest pan-Indian biggie Adipurush. The actor will be seen in a grey shade for this Om Raut directorial, portraying the role of Lankesh. There is no denying the fact that the 52-year-old is not your quintessential Bollywood hero. Saif’s films are unconventional and experimental that leave a lasting impression on the masses. Despite putting his best foot forward, some of Saif’s films have failed to create the magic that they were supposed to. So, let’s take a look at some of the actor’s most underrated movies that deserve to be watched.

Jawaani Jaaneman

This 2020 film brought a wave of freshness with its free-flowing storytelling. Jawaani Jaaneman, helmed by Nitin Kakkar was also Freddy actress Alaya F’s debut Bollywood movie. Saif’s personality graph, which took a drastic turn, from being a carefree individual to a responsible adult is what made the film stand out the most. We cannot imagine anyone else playing Saif’s Jaswinder Singh.

Laal Kaptaan

Saif as the dreaded bounty hunter Gossain, kept us hooked with his brilliant performance in Laal Kaptaan. Playing a Naga warrior in the 1764 era, the film revolves around Gossain’s thirst for revenge from his archenemy Rahmat Khan. Starring Manav Vij and Zoya Hussain in titular roles, the action drama is indeed an underrated gem.

Kaalakaandi

Kaalakaandi is an adult dark comedy that will both horrify and make you laugh at the same time. Thanks to Saif’s flawless acting prowess, the Akshat Verma directorial is a must-watch. The film deals with Rileen, played by Saif who, after learning he has one month to live decides to try hard drugs. Although the film failed to reach the audience’s hearts, the critics heaped praise on Saif.

Phantom

If you have watched Phantom, then you must be aware of how fine Saif Ali Khan is as an actor. Starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead, the film is based against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Saif as Shaikh Daniyal did complete justice to the character. But sadly enough, while Saif brought home individual accolades, Phantom failed at the box office.

Happy Ending

Bringing together the uncanny pair of Saif Ali Khan and Ileana D’Cruz, Happy Ending is yet another not-recognised-enough film. The comedy-romance also stars Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Nath, and Shivani Tanksale in important roles. While Saif’s acting mettle was on-point, Happy Ending did not mint enough at the ticket window.