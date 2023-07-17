Jawan Actress Nayanthara Looks Gorgeous In A Traditional Suit As She Gets Papped At The Airport; Watch

Nayanthara needs no introduction to the South Indian film industry. The actress is now getting ready to enthral Bollywood with her performance in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving her fans stunned by her simple, traditional look. The paparazzi captured her during rush hour before she flew out of the city.

Nayanthara’s airport look was shared by the paparazzi handle Varinder Chawla on Instagram. The actress opted for a blue ethnic suit, which looked stylish yet comfortable. The outfit included a full-sleeved flared kurta and straight pants. She draped a dupatta around her neck and casually left it to cascade down her shoulders. Further, she chose a pair of single-toe heels to go with ethnic wear. The actress left her hair open and wore minimal makeup that included sharply kohled, lined eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

In the clip, she could be seen waving at the photographers and posing for a few clicks before she entered the airport gates. Many of her fans commented on her latest airport look with hearty eyes and surprised face emojis.

The audience adored Jawan Prevue for its high-octane action sequences, ensemble cast, and drama. The promo was released by the makers with the caption, “Main Kaun Hoon, kaun nahin, Jaanne ke liye, READY AH?". The teaser shows Shah Rukh Khan discussing his character, which could be moral or immoral, leaving the viewers to ponder over it, creating hype for the upcoming film. It featured a glimpse of the bald look of Shah Rukh Khan as well as a unique whistle tune playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Nayanthara was seen in an action sequence wearing a sleek business look and carrying a rifle. She and Shah Rukh Khan are playing the lead in Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Girija Oak. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special role, which was featured in the teaser as well. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will be released in theatres on September 7.