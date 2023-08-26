CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan Says He's Awaiting Everyone's Salaries; 'Whole Family Has to Go Na...'

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 15:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan dropped tidbits about Jawan during an ASK SRK session.

Shah Rukh Khan, during an Ask SRK session, mentioned that the film can be watched with the whole family.

Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by

Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter. As the film gears up for release, Shah Rukh Khan did an #AskSRK session on X.

On being asked when the advance booking will kick off in India, Shah Rukh said that he is just waiting for everyone to receive their monthly salaries, so they can go with their families. “Kar denge sab kar denge. Waiting for all to get their salaries for the month na! Ha ha whole family has to go for #Jawan right?" he wrote.

On being asked when the makers will drop the second prevue, Shah Rukh Khan said that he will push Atlee to drop either a song or a prevue depending on what the fans want. “What do all want Prevue Reloaded or a song now. All decide and tell me will push @Atlee_dir for that only. He has to make na."

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie.

