Jawan Advance Booking: SRK's Film Sells 41.5K Tickets; Costliest Ones Priced At A Whopping Rs 2400

Shah Rukh Khan is back with one of the biggest mass spectacles of the year with Atlee’s Jawan. The film which is barely a week away from its release has truly gripped the fans with the intense trailer that was dropped on Thursday. With the advance bookings now open for Atlee’s magnum opus, tickets as costly as ₹2.4K are being sold out at a break-neck pace, creating the hype around Jawan even more.

According to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance booking has opened to a fantastic start at the national chains. The actor wrote on his X handle, “#Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS: FLYING START AT NATIONAL CHAINS! NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Fri, 11.45 am. ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 32,750 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 8,750 ⭐️ Total: 41,500 tickets sold # SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone."

Another reputed trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan believes that Shah Rukh Khan will be creating history with Jawan. Updating everyone about the advance booking status, he shared, “Jawan advance bookings are on fire (fire emoji). Off to a splendid start after Jawan trailer. Sold 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from BookMyShow portal in India. Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹100 crore opener for Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.That will make him the first ever actor to achieve the feat in Bollywood history."

#JawanAdvanceBooking are on a FIRE🔥Off to a splendid start after #JawanTrailer. SOLD 20.26K tickets in the last one hour from book my show portal in India.#Jawan is all set to become the 2nd ₹💯 cr opener for #ShahRukhKhan after #Pathaan. That will make it the FIRST ever… pic.twitter.com/2a7Gluy6Hz — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 1, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most awaited movies and while everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, its advance bookings have now been opened across India. On Friday, SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment took to its official social media handles and dropped a video announcing the same. “Bahut bekaraar hai sab Jawan se milne ke liye (Everyone is too excited to meet Jawan)," King Khan said in the video which also shared several glimpses from the trailer.

Jawan advance bookings were already open in selected multiplexes in Mumbai. While tickets start at Rs 250 for the morning show, the night shows for the 2D IMAX go as high as Rs 1,850 (sans taxes). According to a report by Hindustan Times, the costliest ticket is being sold at the Ambience Mall in New Delhi, worth Rs 2400.

Meanwhile, Jawan has also been ruling as far as overseas advance bookings are concerned. As reported by Business Today, the overseas advance booking collections for Jawan stand at $200,000 (till August 28), which is a little over Rs 1,65 crore. It should be noted that advance bookings for the SKR starrer were opened at 450 locations. The advance bookings have also commenced in countries like Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.