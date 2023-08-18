Jawan Opens Advance Booking In These 4 Countries, BEATS SRK's Pathaan Record Already

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz for himself ever since the trailer for his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film will feature big names like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. While the film releases later this year on September 7, the advance bookings for the film have opened for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, as shared by Cinemark Theatres on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

This comes just a few days after it was reported that Jawan’s advance booking opened in UAE too, 21 days ahead of its release. A Shah Rukh Khan fan club took to the micro-blogging site X, to share that four major multiplexes had begun advance bookings for the film.

#Jawan Advance Booking Opened in UAE 🇦🇪.Four Major Multiplex chains Vox, Novo, Reel, Roxy, and Others have opened. Fans from UAE get your tickets booked now. #ShahRukhKhan is Ready!! pic.twitter.com/BtjlkZ9Y8P — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan advance bookings have also been opened in US, Germany and Australia. As reported by Venky Reviews and Sacnilk, approximately 4,800 tickets worth $74.2K from 289 locations in the US have been sold. This means that Jawan is likely to earn much more than what SRK’s Pathaan collected overseas on its opening day. Reportedly, the Atlee directorial is likely to earn Rs 50 crore overseas whereas Pathaan’s had collected Rs 37 crore overseas.

After Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar performance in Pathaan, Jawan became one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. The action-thriller will mark Atlee’s Bollywood directorial debut. It will also mark Nayanthara’s debut in Hindi cinema. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly plays a typical common man who finds himself venturing on an emotional journey to set society straight.

Recently, King Khan also conducted an ‘AskSRK’ session on social media when he revealed that Jawan will revolve around women’s empowerment. After a social media user asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, can you tell us any lessons or messages from #Jawan that you hope the audience will take away after watching the film? Looking forward to it!," SRK replied, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan."

Meanwhile, Jawan will also feature Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Yogi Babu among others in key roles.