Jawan Advance Bookings Open In Select Theatres in Mumbai, Ticket Price Goes Upto Rs 1850

The advance bookings for Jawan have begun in India today. Earlier today, select multiplexes in Mumbai enabled the option for online booking of tickets via BookMyShow. PVR Icon (Lower Parel), PVR Luxe (Lower Parel) and PVR Infiniti (Malad) are among them. Thanks to the massive buzz and anticipation surrounding the Shah Rukh Khan starring actioner, many seats in these plexes have already been booked. Options for watching the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and in both 2D and IMAX are available in these multiplexes. Moreover, more than 333K people have shown their interest in catching the film as shown in the BookMyShow website.

While tickets start at Rs 250 for the morning show, the night shows for the 2D IMAX costs about Rs 1,850 (sans taxes).

According to Sacnilk Entertainment, Jawan had already sold about 10430 tickets worth $161.40K from 385 centres the USA, and so it’s likely to have a bigger opening there than Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan. The advance bookings have also commenced in countries like Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

However, theatres in rest of the country including metro centres like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi are yet to enable the option for advance booking. On Sunday (August 27), a few other theatres in Mumbai had opened advance booking for Jawan and all the tickets were sold out within 15 minutes. As per reports, audiences in Thane bought tickets for as much as Rs 1100.

On a related note, the team of Jawan including Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be launching the audio album of the film at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai which is being attended by throngs of fans. It marks the first on-ground promotional event of the film. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. It will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.