Home » Movies » Jawan: Atlee Calls Dubai Event With Shah Rukh Khan His 'Most Memorable Night'; 'Miracles Do Happen'
1-MIN READ

Jawan: Atlee Calls Dubai Event With Shah Rukh Khan His 'Most Memorable Night'; 'Miracles Do Happen'

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 17:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai for Jawan event.

Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai for Jawan event.

Hours after the Jawan trailer was released, it has now also been shown at the world’s tallest building that is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan is marching closer to its release date. Ahead of the same, the makers dropped the trailer on Thursday, August 31 and ever since it has become the talk of the town. It promises that the Atlee directorial will be a one-of-a-kind massy, action film comprising all the elements of thrill, suspense, masala and romance.

Hours after the Jawan trailer was released, it has now also been shown at the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier jetted off to the country, unveiled the same. A large number of King Khan fans gathered outside the iconic building to witness this special moment.

Director Atlee, who has maintained that he’s a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Most memorable night. I didn’t even imagined this. Miracles do happen

Thank you alll. Thank you @iamsrk sirrrrrrr @RedChilliesEnt". Check out the tweet here.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Chennai for the audio launch of the movie. The entire cast and crew of Jawan, except Nayanthara, graced the occasion. Director Atlee took the stage to discuss his his ambitious directorial, sharing an inspiring story. In a video that is now going viral, Atlee revealed that 13 years ago, he had taken a photo in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. He recalled, “13 years back I took a photo standing in front of SRK’s Mannat Gate and now the same gate opened for me." He also added, “He is more than Father to me".

Jawan is set to release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

