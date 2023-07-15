Jawan: Atlee Raises Excitement With Prevue Theme of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer, Promises Action-Packed Film

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the big screens with his highly anticipated next Jawan. He is currently basking in the love and praises, his fans and well-wishers showered on him, after the teaser of this much-awaited film went viral. The film’s director Atlee has now teased fans with a glimpse of the teaser that featured Shah Rukh Khan along with his co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The video snippet also featured Deepika Padukone who has a cameo appearance in the film.

Along with the teaser, Atlee wrote, “The theme that defines JAWAN!”. Have a look :

Recently, Shah Rukh dropped a bundle of new posters from Jawan. In the poster, a bald SRK is seen holding a gun. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas.” The actor during the #AskSRK session revealed that he loved his bald look and that the final dance portion was Atlee’s idea. “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan," he said.

Speaking about the action scenes, Shah Rukh revealed his favourite action scene from the movie. “The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan," he said. He also confirmed that the songs will be coming out soon and that Farah Khan and Vaibhavi Merchant are working hard on the dance numbers.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh penned a gratitude note for Atlee. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!! Thank u for everything and making sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love u all.” Have a look at the tweet.

Last week, it was reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. According to Times Now Digital King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. The entertainment portal also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s jailer character in Jawan will be named Azad.

Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September. Explaining the reason behind the shift in release date, Shah Rukh said on Twitter, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that the film has already sold the music rights for a jaw-dropping Rs 36 crores. Last month, Box Office Worldwide claimed, “Mega #EXCLUSIVE: Jawan Music Rights Sold For ALL TIME Record Price Of 36 Crores To T-Series, Shah Rukh Khan Dominance Continues!" Shah Rukh and Atlee are yet to react to the claims.

Jawan is set to release on September 7.