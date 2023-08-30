Jawan Audio Launch: SRK Makes a Grand Entry, Hugs Vijay Sethupathi, Kisses Anirudh R; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the grand audio launch of Jawan in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan joined Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander at Sri Sairam Engineering College. The superstar made a stylish entry at the event with his manager by his side.

SRK was seen entering the venue amid loud cheering, whistling, and clapping, with the theme of Jawan playing in the background. He made his way through the crowd, and greeted and hugged many of his peers. Even as his fans kept hooting and chanting his name, he went ahead and shared a warm hug with Vijay and placed a speck on Anirudh’s cheek.

Taking to X, a fan named Syed Irfan Ahmad, who is at the event currently, shared a video of Shah Rukh’s entry. After exchanging pleasantries, the superstar took his seat. The video has now gone viral. Watch it below:

King Khan SRK entry in the event 💥#JawanPreReleaseEvent pic.twitter.com/oflt25pysw— Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) August 30, 2023

On Thursday, Shah Rukh will fly to Dubai to unveil the trailer of the film at Burj Khalifa. This will be his second film trailer to be played at the popular site following that of Pathaan. As per reports, he will also meet his fans there. Recently, a still of the superstar from Jawan made it to Burj Khalifa, which led many fans to grab a snap and share it on social media.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.