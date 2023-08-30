CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jawan Audio Launch: Stage Is Set for Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Film Music Event; Fans Can't Keep Calm
1-MIN READ

Jawan Audio Launch: Stage Is Set for Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Film Music Event; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Curated By: Titas Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 14:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

The stage has already been set for the music launch of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Fans have already begun flocking the venue in Chennai.

Anticipation among fans are sky-high as the team of Jawan is all set for their first ever on-ground promotional event for the film. Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the music launch event of Jawan in Chennai today (August 30) at Sri Sairam Engineering College. Joining him will be director Atlee and co-star Nayanthara. Taking to twitter a day ago, Atlee announced that the pre-release event of Jawan will kick-start at 3 pm.

Minutes away from it, the stage has already been set. One of Shah Rukh’s official fan clubs, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, shared a glimpse from the venue. The pictures revealed that multiple seats have been laid out for fans with the stage finely lit up. Soon messages began pouring in from netizens saying ‘Welcome to Chennai, King SRK.’ In another video posted by SRK Universe, it was seen that fans have already begun coming in for the event.

What also further added to the excitement of the fans is the question if Thalapathy Vijay, who is said to have a cameo in the film, will also be a part of the gala. On Wednesday afternoon, Shah Rukh’s admirers in Chennai took part in a bike rally. They all donned yellow t-shirts which had Jawan posters imprinted on them.

The makers recently dropped the third song from the film, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, which sees Shah Rukh and Nayanthara matching steps and grooving. Shah Rukh is all set to fly to Dubai for the film’s trailer launch on August 31. The trailer will be displayed on the iconic Burj Khalifa that recently lit up with a still of him from the film.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of Jawan. It will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

first published:August 30, 2023, 14:44 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 14:44 IST