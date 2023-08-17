Jawan Becomes Shah Rukh Khan's Most Expensive Film With Budget Of Rs 300 Crore: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, has been captivating audiences worldwide with his charisma, acting prowess, and larger-than-life performances for decades. As one of the most influential and revered actors in the Indian film industry, Shah Rukh continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons. His highly anticipated cinematic masterpiece, Jawan, directed by Atlee is reported to be his most expensive film to date, surpassing even the actor’s previous magnum opus Pathaan. If one thought Pathaan was a grand cinematic spectacle, brace yourselves, for Jawan is set to eclipse even that towering benchmark.

In an exciting revelation by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the production told, “Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film to date made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores. King Khan is known to be a gracious producer who loves to spend big to give his audience the best experience on the big screen. Atlee is also a director who is a big believer in the theatrical medium and the duo have come together to create one of the biggest action thrillers of all time."

The source further revealed that right from the beginning, the filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan had a clear plan to create the biggest action movie in India. Shah Rukh Khan knew that Pathaan would set a new standard for Indian cinema. So, he wanted Jawan to be even better than Pathaan. They filmed the action scenes on large sets instead of using a green screen like in Pathaan to make it look more real. Although there were some delays and reshoots that increased the costs, all of it was done to make the movie look impressive and stylish.

Pathaan was a movie that cost Rs 250 crore to make, and it broke many records at the box office. It became the biggest success in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Some of the actor’s previous films had different budgets, like Zero which was made with Rs 200 crore, Dilwale which cost around Rs 135 crore, Ra.One at Rs 130 crore, Fan at Rs 120 crore, Raees at Rs 95 crore, and Happy New Year at Rs 150 crore.

In the upcoming film Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nayanthara will be seen together for the first time. Oh, and guess what? Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the movie. Fans can also look forward to seeing Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. Jawan is scheduled to grace the theatres on September 7.

As the anticipation mounts and the clock ticks closer to the release date, Jawan stands poised to redefine the very essence of cinematic excellence, solidifying Shah Rukh Khan’s reign as the unrivalled king of Bollywood.