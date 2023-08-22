Jawan: CBFC Grants Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara’s Film U/A Certificate, Run Time Revealed

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 18:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the actor's second release of the year after Pathaan.

Jawan is all set to release and fans cannot wait to see Shah Rukh Khan ruling the theatres with his on-screen energy along with Nayanthara on September 7. Ahead of the same, the film has been given a U/A certificate by CBFC Central Board of Film Certification indicating that the film is a family-friendly watch and can be seen by all age groups.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, journalist Himesh Mankad tweeted, “THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS - SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JAWAN CERTIFIED U/A! #ShahRukhKhan is all set to get back to the screen with #Jawan. The film has been certified U/A with an approved runtime of 2 hours 49 mins (169 Mins, 14 Secs). The #Atlee directorial is all set for Sept 7 release."

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is touted to be a high-octane action entertainer which also starts Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film also has a special appearance of actress Deepika Padukone. The movie also marks Atlee’s directorial debut in Bollywood.

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Recently, King Khan also conducted an ‘AskSRK’ session on social media when a social media user asked, “Hello @iamsrk sir, can you tell us any lessons or messages from #Jawan that you hope the audience will take away after watching the film? Looking forward to it! #AskSRK." To this, SRK dubbed Jawan as a film that will be championing the themes of ‘women empowerment’, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan," his reply read.

While fans are waiting eagerly for Jawan, the film’s songs are already winning hearts. Recently, Jawan song Chaleya was also released in which SRK was seen romancing Nayanthara.

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7 this year.

