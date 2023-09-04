Jawan Craze Takes Over Times Square: Fan Plays SRK Film's Teaser On Billboard, Video Goes Viral

It is Jawan week! Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film is set to release on September 7, this Thursday. Fans of the superstar are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the release is nothing less than a festive celebration. While fan clubs are booking all the seats in theatres to watch the first day first show, there are many who are also erecting larger than life cutouts outside theatres. A video from New York has now surfaced online which revealed a fan booked a billboard in the famous Times Square to play the Jawan teaser.

According to a post by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, a fan named Gaurav rented out a billboard space to play the Jawan teaser. The teaser was watched by many gathered at Times Square. “#JAWAN takes over the Times Square -

@SRKgaurav1 takes it on air 🔥❤️ The king sized celebration of the film by a FAN at the Times Square as we await the storm 🔥 #ShahRukhKhan #JawanAtTimesSquare," the caption read. Watch the video below:

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

On Sunday, trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking status on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle. As per him, a total of 2,03,300 tickets have been sold for the first day of Jawan’s premiere i.e Thursday. “Jawan ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS. NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon ⭐️ #PVR + #INOX: 168,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 35,300 ⭐️ Total: 203,300 tickets sold 🔥🔥🔥 #SRK #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi #DeepikaPadukone," he reported.