Jawan Director Atlee Is All Hearts As Grandmom-Grandson Duo Dance To Shah Rukh Khan’s Zinda Banda

The buzz about Shah Rukh Khan’s next Jawan is getting stronger day by day. Earlier this week, the makers dropped the first song from the film. Titled Zinda Banda, the song stars Shah Rukh Khan in his most energetic self, grooving to the beats. While the song has already become the talk of the town, many fans, and influencers have now hopped into the trend, to perform signature steps from the song.

Having said that, a popular grandmom-grandson duo also grooved to the beats of Zinda Banda. Director Atlee, has now watched the video and reacted to the same. The filmmaker acknowledged the video and dropped in a bundle of heart emojis.

The track Zinda Banda has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music video stars a young Shah Rukh Khan, dancing with hundreds of women, including Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani, in the background. The vibrant, catchy song has Anirudh written all over it.

Sharing the song, Shah Rukh penned a note which read: “Usoolon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaroori hai. Jo zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai! When priniples are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil sir and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!”

Last week, a source told Zoom TV that Shah Rukh and the team at Red Chillies have left no stone unturned to make the song as grand as possible. “(They) shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more," the insider said. The choreography is rumoured to be done by Shobi.

“Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving,” the insider added.

Shah Rukh Khan is headlining Atlee’s directorial pan-Indian film Jawan. The film also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.

It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.