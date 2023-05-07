Jawan Director Atlee REVEALS His Son’s Name And It Has Shah Rukh Khan Connection; Samantha Reacts

Filmmaker Atlee, who would be bringing his magnum opus Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan was blessed with a baby boy in the month of January. Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya had taken to social media and issued a joint statement announcing that they have attained parenthood. The couple shared the happy news with a picture in which they were seen holding a pair of newborn’s pair of shoes. The picture also had ‘it is a boy’ written on it. Now Atlee has finally revealed his son’s name and it shares a connection with King Khan.

On Sunday, Atlee shared a picture of himself posing with his wife and son at a temple. He also gave a surprise to his fans by announcing the name of his son. His caption read, “Yes the name is Meer. Very happy to be revealing our little angels name. #meer #babyboy."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was among the first ones to bless the couple. She commented,"Congratulations darling(with red heart emoji)". Several other prominent acquaintances of Atlee also dropped their congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s father name was Mir Taj Mohammed Khan. Not only that, SRK also runs a non-profit organisation that goes by the name Meer Foundation. The organisation works towards protecting and empowering women as well as fostering humility and gallantry among men.

Atlee and Krishna Priya tied the knot in 2014 and announced that they were expecting their first child together in December last year. Back then, the couple issued a statement that read, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings."

Meanwhile, Jawan is truly a highly anticipated movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. And Shah Rukh Khan had finally broken the silence over it. Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but looks like that’s not it. Taking to social media, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed to September 7.

