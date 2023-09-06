Jawan Eyes Highest Advance Bookings For Day 1, Massive Numbers Pour In From West Bengal and South States

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is eyeing at an extraordinary advance bookings which is touted to be more than 50 Cr nett mark and it remains to be seen if it breaks the record of Pathaan. Generally, the advance bookings are above Pathaan but the national chains are lacking due to programming issues like holdovers digging in and demanding shows which are still not complete at the moment.

The national chains are targeting approximately 5 lakh finish which will be a record of being third or fourth-best ever in terms of tickets sold. The overall advance bookings for the first day will be the highest ever.

The advances for Jawan are most powerful in West Bengal and South and much like Pathaan, these regions will attract massive numbers. The Hindi belts for Jawan are quite less but are far stronger than Pathaan. The film will enjoy the benefit of Janmashtami on day one. The numbers in Gujarat, East Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are expected to be better compared to other circuits but they are still better than Pathaan.

Jawan has dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu and these will also be the highest ever for a Hindi film as there is a massive South dominance in the film, be it the supporting actors to a big director from the Tamil film industry. But this could also affect the collections of the Hindi version in the South somewhat because a few audiences prefer to watch it in local languages. This has not really happened before outside Brahmastra in Telugu as Hindi still dominates even if there is a dubbed version.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.